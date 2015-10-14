Lamar Odom, the 35-year-old former NBA star, remains in critical condition after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

Lamar Odom, former LA Lakers star and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, remains in critical condition after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel on Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reports.

Odom, 35, is reportedly in a coma and having issues with vital organs. He had spent the weekend at Dennis Hof’s Bunny Ranch and was last seen going to bed by two of the women there around 6 AM on Tuesday morning, People reports.

Later that afternoon women checked on him in his suite and found him unconscious.

“They came back at around 3:00 p.m., and he was unconscious, so they immediately called 911,” Hof tells People. “They told them to place him on his side, that’s when they saw a bunch of stuff coming out of his mouth.”

TMZ, which first reported Odom’s serious state, says he remains in critical condition in a coma and that Khloe Kardashian is with him in the hospital.

“Lamar is still in a coma and his heart is failing … our source says he is having serious problems with his kidneys and lungs as well,” TMZ reports.

Odom has struggled with substance abuse before, however Ranch staff tell People and TMZ they were only aware of him using an herbal viagra during his four-day stay.

Former teammates like Dwayne Wade are tweeting their prayers and well wishes.

