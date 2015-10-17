Lamar Odom is reportedly showing some signs of improvement

Lamar Odom is reportedly showing slight signs of improvement, TMZ reported on Friday.

The Sixth Man of the Year and two-time NBA champion was found unconscious in a Nevada brotel on Tuesday, and doctors have reportedly been treating him for an accidental drug overdose. Both cocaine and an herbal viagra supplement have been found in Odom’s system.

From TMZ:

Sources familiar with the situation tell us, tests on Lamar’s heart Friday morning revealed his heart function is “much better.” Doctors have told Lamar’s friends and family this is a good sign of improvement, that a critical organ is responding.

The news of improvement comes just one day after reports that his condition was worsening.

TMZ also reported that sources have told them that even if Odom survives, “he has virtually no chance of ever leading a normal life,” and that doctors have put his chances of survival at “50/50.”

