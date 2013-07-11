Lamar Odom Absolutely Flips Out On Paparazzi, Throws Cameras On The Street

Former L.A. Clippers player, and current Kardashian husband, Lamar Odom flipped out on the paparazzi yesterday. Odom smashed a paparazzo’s car, and threw his camera and other equipment on the ground and then walked away.



Even weirder? At the end of the video a girl approaches Odom and asks to take a picture, which he does with no hesitation.

Video via TMZ:

