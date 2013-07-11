Lamar Odom Absolutely Flips Out On Paparazzi, Throws Cameras On The Street

Leah Goldman

Former L.A. Clippers player, and current Kardashian husband, Lamar Odom flipped out on the paparazzi yesterday. Odom smashed a paparazzo’s car, and threw his camera and other equipment on the ground and then walked away.

Even weirder? At the end of the video a girl approaches Odom and asks to take a picture, which he does with no hesitation.

Video via TMZ:

