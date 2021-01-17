The Ravens playoff hopes were crushed in 53 seconds after Lamar Jackson threw a pick-6, then suffered a concussion

Adrian Kraus/AP Images Lamar Jackson.

In the span of 53 seconds in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson threw a pick-6 and suffered a concussion.

Jackson was picked off in the Bills’ end zone, and Bills cornerback Taron Johnson returned it 101 yards for the touchdown to make the score 17-3.

Moments later, Jackson recovered a bad snap, but hit his head against the ground on the play and was ruled out with a concussion.

The Bills won the game 17-3 to advance to the AFC Championship.

A very bad 53 seconds doomed the Baltimore Ravens.

Trailing the Buffalo Bills, 10-3, with 58 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter, Lamar Jackson had the Ravens on the Bills’ 9-yard line, looking for a score to cut the Bills’ lead to one.

Instead, Jackson badly misread the defence and threw it right to Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, who took the ball 101 yards for the score.

Johnson even managed to out-run Jackson to the end zone.

Moments later, things got worse.

On 2nd-and-10 from the Ravens’ 35, with five seconds remaining in the quarter, the Ravens’ snap went flying over Jackson’s head. Jackson was able to get the ball and fling it out of bounds before he was called for a safety. However, as he threw the ball, he was crushed by two Bills defenders and his head hit the ground.

Jackson laid on the ground for a while before he was taken back to the locker room. Minutes later, the Ravens announced he was out with a concussion.

Here’s the Lamar Jackson intentional grounding. Definitely got rid of it before the goal line. Couldn’t tell from the broadcast angle how LJ got hurt. #Ravens #Bills pic.twitter.com/IpxgluWslW — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) January 17, 2021

The Ravens had a chance to cut into the lead with over over six minutes remaining, but rookie backup quarterback Tyler Huntley over-threw Marquise Brown for what surely would have been a touchdown.

Windy conditions in Buffalo had an impact on the game, but they seemed to adversely affect the Ravens. Star kicker Justin Tucker hit two field goals off the uprights in the first half, costing the Ravens six points that could have been crucial later on.

The Bills now advance to the AFC Championship to play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns game.

