Lamar Jackson needed extra jerseys to swap after his latest MVP performance because Jets players were lining up like he was their childhood hero

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Lamar Jackson posted five touchdowns and 212 passing yards in the 42-21 rout that clinched his Baltimore Ravens’ second consecutive AFC North title.

Lamar Jackson is a hot commodity.

The second-year Baltimore Ravens quarterback all but cemented his case for NFL 2019 MVP with a five-touchdown, 212 passing yard performance against the New York Jets Thursday night. And after the game, Jackson’s opponents treated him with the reverence of a legend.

Multiple Jets players lined up to exchange jerseys with the 22-year-old on the field postgame, and Jackson had to bring out extra threads so that everyone got their own souvenir.

Everyone wanted a jersey swap with Lamar postgame. So @Lj_era8 brought a few extra to give away. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1JUYFtk2j4 — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2019

The Louisville product’s superstar treatment is not remotely unwarranted. Jackson has amassed a whopping 2,889 total yards and 33 touchdowns through 14 games this season. And Thursday night, he broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback on a fake handoff in the first quarter of the game.

But Jackson’s success hasn’t stopped with him. With their 42-21 rout of New York, the Ravens clinched their second consecutive AFC North title. Baltimore is poised to make a deep run in the postseason thanks in no small part to its flashy, dual-threat wunderkind.

