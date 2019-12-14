Lamar Jackson needed extra jerseys to swap after his latest MVP performance because Jets players were lining up like he was their childhood hero

- After posting yet another huge performance for the Baltimore Ravens, second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson was in high demand for his postgame jersey swap.
- The 22-year-old wunderkind had to bring extra jerseys out to the field so that every New York Jets player who wanted a souvenir could get their own.
- Jackson posted five touchdowns and 212 passing yards in the 42-21 rout that clinched the Ravens’ second consecutive AFC North title.
- The Louisville product also broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback in the first quarter of the game, further bolstering his case to win NFL MVP.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Lamar Jackson is a hot commodity.
The second-year Baltimore Ravens quarterback all but cemented his case for NFL 2019 MVP with a five-touchdown, 212 passing yard performance against the New York Jets Thursday night. And after the game, Jackson’s opponents treated him with the reverence of a legend.
Multiple Jets players lined up to exchange jerseys with the 22-year-old on the field postgame, and Jackson had to bring out extra threads so that everyone got their own souvenir.
Everyone wanted a jersey swap with Lamar postgame.
So @Lj_era8 brought a few extra to give away. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1JUYFtk2j4
— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2019
The Louisville product’s superstar treatment is not remotely unwarranted. Jackson has amassed a whopping 2,889 total yards and 33 touchdowns through 14 games this season. And Thursday night, he broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback on a fake handoff in the first quarter of the game.
But Jackson’s success hasn’t stopped with him. With their 42-21 rout of New York, the Ravens clinched their second consecutive AFC North title. Baltimore is poised to make a deep run in the postseason thanks in no small part to its flashy, dual-threat wunderkind.
- Read more:
- Saquon Barkley threw an Eagles linebacker to the ground with one of the meanest stiff arms of the season
- Map shows which College Football Playoff team is getting the most support by state
- Megan Rapinoe is so much more than the Sportsperson of the Year
- A photo of 11-year-old Gerrit Cole supporting the Yankees at the 2001 World Series has resurfaced after his record $US324 million contract
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.