Senator's Top Aide Placed On Leave Amid Allegations Involving Child Pornography

AP Sen. Lamar Alexander

A top GOP senator has placed his chief of staff on unpaid leave amid an investigation into allegations regarding child pornography.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the third-ranking Republican in the Senate, said in a statement on Wednesday that law enforcement agents had conducted a search of the home of Ryan Loskarn, his chief of staff.

The full statement:

“I was just informed by the United States Senate legal counsel’s office that law enforcement agents are conducting a search of the personal residence of Ryan Loskarn, the chief of staff of my Washington, D.C., office regarding allegations involving child pornography. I am stunned, surprised and disappointed by what I have learned. Based on this information, I immediately placed Mr. Loskarn on administrative leave without pay. The office is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Loskarn has been Alexander’s chief of staff since the end of 2011.

