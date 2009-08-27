Microsoft Cuts Xbox 360 Price By $100

Nicholas Carlson
  • Lam, Mossberg and Pogue on Apple’s new OS Snow Leopard [CNNMoney]
  • Apple prepares to sell iPhones in China [WSJ]
  • But the Chinese have been iPhones, or look-a-likes, for years [WSJ]
  • Google opens AdWords to third-party ad networks [PaidContent]
  • Google plans to enter the mortgage quote business, according to a lawsuit [NYT]
  • Microsoft cuts Xbox 360 price by $100 [VentureBeat]
  • Is that the Loch Ness monster in Google Earth? [SEL]
  • Here comes the PS3 Slim marketing blitz [IndustryGamers]
  • A summary of Facebook’s various “Pay With Facebook” tests [Inside Facebook]
  • Google’s already won the Book Search kerfuffle [Forbes]

