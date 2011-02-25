Lala Founder Bill Nguyen, No Longer At Apple, Working On Next Project

When Apple bought music streaming service Lala in 2009, it was primarily buying its employees, including founder Bill Nguyen.



Well, Nguyen is apparently no longer at Apple, and is working on a new project. (Presumably it has nothing to do with digital music, which is a very crappy industry.)

We don’t know much about it, but it will apparently “impact culture and notions of social spheres,” according to an email we’ve been sent.

Perhaps this has to do with the domain colour.com, which Nguyen reportedly purchased for $350,000 late last year?

Earlier this month, Forbes editor Bruce Upbin tweeted to expect news about Nguyen’s “cool thing” “in March.”

Last August, CNET’s Greg Sandoval reported that one of Lala’s founders had left Apple, but didn’t specify Nguyen.

