Here's Carmelo Anthony's Wife's Hilarious Response To The Honey Nut Cheerios Controversy

We’ll never know what Kevin Garnett said to set off Carmelo Anthony, but the media had a field day when Black Sports Online published a rumour that Garnett said Anthony’s wife, Lala, “tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios.”



The spat landed Anthony a one-game suspension when he waited outside the Celtics’ team bus following the game.

Lala spoke out about the rumour for the first time last night to her more than two million Twitter followers.

Not for nothing,but we ALL deserve a check or some free cereal 4all the publicity we’ve given Honey Nut Cheerios! LOL #cantbelieveeverything — LA LA(@lala) January 11, 2013

Great sense of humour and the hashtag “cantbelieveeverything” essentially puts to bed any belief that what Garnett said had anything to do with Cheerios.

