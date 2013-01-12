Here's Carmelo Anthony's Wife's Hilarious Response To The Honey Nut Cheerios Controversy

Andrew Tredinnick
carmelo anthony lala vazquez

We’ll never know what Kevin Garnett said to set off Carmelo Anthony, but the media had a field day when Black Sports Online published a rumour that Garnett said Anthony’s wife, Lala, “tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios.”

The spat landed Anthony a one-game suspension when he waited outside the Celtics’ team bus following the game.

Lala spoke out about the rumour for the first time last night to her more than two million Twitter followers.

Great sense of humour and the hashtag “cantbelieveeverything” essentially puts to bed any belief that what Garnett said had anything to do with Cheerios.

