It's Been Almost A Year Since Lakshman Achuthan Made His Recession Call

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) rose for the fifth consecutive week, now at 123.7 from last week’s 123.5 (revised from 123.6). See the WLI chart below. The WLI growth indicator (WLIg) is in its second week in expansion territory at 1.0 (up from last week’s 0.5). It has now posted 10 consecutive weeks of improvement.



As of today, the ECRI website still features Lakshman Achuthan’s July 10th Bloomberg TV interview, in which he reaffirmed his company’s recession call and stated that we’re already in a recession (link to video) Now that we’re a mere two weeks from the anniversary of the September 21, 2011 recession call, I expect Mr. Achuthan to make another round on the video circuit.

A cornerstone of his argument is that four key indicators used by the NBER to make official recession calls are, as he put it, “rolling over.” Here are the four indicators in question. Only one, real retail sales (which is the most volatile of the lot) had been showing intermittent signs contraction but subsequently improved in the July data. There is no question that the recovery from the Great Recession has been frustratingly slow, but the overall trend has been one of improvement. The next of the Big Four, and the first for August data, was the Nonfarm Employment in this morning’s employment report.

Here is one of my Big Four charts with ECRI’s recession call annotated.

Of course, the recent months for these data series are subject to revision. But at this point, economic data have consistently contradicted Achuthan’s “rolling over” assertion and claim that we’re now in a recession, a position that is rapidly becoming an embarrassment.

Today ECRI published a note defending its position based on their expectation of downward revisions to coincident indicators. See Recession Evidence Obscured in Real Time. That is indeed often the case. But let’s check out one of the latest such revision, BEA’s revision to Disposable Personal Income in July:

This revision produced a significantly stronger trend since late 2011. But time will tell whether we will see the major downward revisions that would be needed to trigger an NBER recession call in the timeframe of ECRI’s prediction.

Let’s take a moment to look at the Weekly Leading Index. The first chart below shows the index level.