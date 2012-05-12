Lakshman Achuthan Boldy Defends His Recession Call

Early last week, ECRI notified clients that the U.S. economy is indeed tipping into a new recession. And there’s nothing that policy makers can do to head it off.

ECRI’s recession call isn’t based on just one or two leading indexes, but on dozens of specialised leading indexes, including the U.S. Long Leading Index, which was the first to turn down — before the Arab Spring and Japanese earthquake — to be followed by downturns in the Weekly Leading Index and other shorter-leading indexes. In fact, the most reliable forward-looking indicators are now collectively behaving as they did on the cusp of full-blown recessions, not “soft landings.” (Read the report here.)

The Certainty and Dramatic Language of ECRI’s Recession Call

What was particularly striking about ECRI’s current recession call is the fervor and certainty of the language in the public press release:

Here’s what ECRI’s recession call really says: if you think this is a bad economy, you haven’t seen anything yet. And that has profound implications for both Main Street and Wall Street. Note the complete absence of wiggle room in the announcement, nor have there been any public communications from ECRI to qualify or soften its recession call. ECRI has put its credibility on the line.

Value to Investors?

Over seven months have now passed since the ECRI recession call, which — coincidentally — occurred on the same day that the Federal Reserve announced Operation Twist (see this update on the effectiveness the Fed’s strategy). Has Fed policy been a factor in delaying or eliminating the recession ECRI saw in its crystal ball?

The ECRI recession call has, at this point, been of little value for mainstream investment decisions. In fact, if the public announcement of their recession call sent investors to the sidelines, they missed a gain of 23% in the S&P 500 as of yesterday’s close.

The “Yo-Yo Years”

ECRI posted a public commentary on March 22 with the intriguing title The Yo-Yo Years. The commentary is a version of Lakshman Achuthan’s presentation at the Bloomberg Sovereign Debt Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, and is a must-read for anyone following the ECRI data.

Essentially Achuthan argues that we are entering an era of more frequent recessions as a result of two things: 1) declining economic trend growth and 2) increased cyclical volatility following the end of the Great Moderation (circa mid-1980s to 2007). The “we” in the sentence above is not only the US but also much of the developed world, especially Europe. Moreover, the idea of global “decoupling” is largely a myth because of the export dependence of most economies.

Particularly interesting is Achuthan’s discussion of the Bullwhip Effect, “where small fluctuations in consumer demand growth get amplified up the supply chain into big swings in demand as we move away from the consumer.” Achuthan goes on to explain the mechanics of amplification of the Bullwhip effect on more frequent recessions in developed countries to the countries that supply intermediate and crude goods.

Year-over-Year Growth in the WLI

Triggered by another ECRI commentary, Why Our Recession Call Stands, I’m now focusing initially on the year-over-year growth of the WLI rather than ECRI’s previously favoured, and rather arcane, method of calculating the WLI growth series from the underlying WLI (see the endnote below). Specifically the chart immediately below is the year-over-year change in the 4-week moving average of the WLI. The red dots highlight the YoY value for the month when recessions began.