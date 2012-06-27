The Lakers Want To Blow Up Their Roster And Trade Pau Gasol To The Wizards For The #3 Pick

Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Things are starting to get very interesting as we approach the NBA Draft Thursday night.rumours are swirling everywhere, with the latest involving the Los Angeles Lakers.



The Lakers are looking at potentially dealing Pau Gasol and/or Metta World Peace, according to Sam Amico of FOX Sports (via I am a GM).

Los Angeles thinks it can get a late first round pick for Metta and are seeing if they can pull it off in order to go after the likes of Baylor forward Quincy Miller or Kentucky guard Marquis Teague.

As for the Gasol rumours, which Amico labels “[f]ar-fetched for now” but still possible, the Lakers would try to get a very high draft pick.

One potential landing spot for Gasol would be the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have the third pick and are very high on Florida’s Bradley Beal. However, there are rumours the Cleveland Cavaliers want to trade up from the No. 4 spot to the No. 2 pick with the Charlotte Bobcats, who sound desperate to get rid of their pick at this point.

If Cleveland were to move up, there are rumblings Washington would gladly trade down and if they can pick up an All-Star big like Gasol in the process the chances of that happening are even likelier.

It’s no secret the Lakers want to build around Andrew Bynum and squeeze whatever is left out of Kobe’s ageing legs with Pau Gasol out of the picture.

But this would be an incredible blockbuster trade and leave the Wizards with a pretty decent set of post players — Gasol, Nene, recently acquired Emeka Okafor — to surround John Wall with.

We’ll have to wait and see how everything shakes out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.