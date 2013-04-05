The Lakers Are Going To Fix The Embarrassing Mistake They Made On Shaq's Retired Jersey

When the Lakers retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey, they made one glaring mistake: they put his name on the front of a jersey instead of the back. Well, now the Lakers say they will fix the oversight.



According to Dan Devine of Yahoo! Sports (via SI.com), the Lakers have acknowledged the error and are working to obtain a replacement. The statement from the Lakers indicated that they are hoping the new jersey will be in place for the Lakers next home game on Friday, but that a replacement could take up to two weeks.

In the meantime, somebody is going to have themselves quite a collector’s item depending on what the Lakers decide to do with the first jersey.

