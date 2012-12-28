The Lakers Continue To Struggle When Kobe Bryant Scores Too Much

Kobe Bryant scored 40 points last night for the fourth time this season. And like the three other games, the Lakers lost.



Over the last five seasons, Kobe and LeBron James are tied with the most 40-point games (24). However, while the Lakers win just 58.3% (14-10) of Bryant’s 40-point games, LeBron’s teams win 79.2% (19-5) of those games. Of the players with at least four 40-point games during that period, only the Mavericks (80%, 8-2) have a better record when their star (Dirk Nowitzki) goes for 40 points…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

