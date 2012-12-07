The Lakers Made A Promise To Steve Nash That Basically Guarantees They Won't Trade Pau Gasol

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Pau Gasol is struggling mightily this year, and he has become a scapegoat for the Lakers’ disappointing 9-10 start.But according to CSN Bay Area’s Ric Bucher, there’s one huge factor that should squash all trade rumours involving Gasol — Steve Nash joined the Lakers because he was promised he’d get to play with Pau.



From Bucher:

Ignore any and all trade talk about Pau Gasol because the Lakers landed Steve Nash by promising him he would get to play with Gasol.

Nash made it a prerequisite for passing on offers from Toronto and the Knicks that Pau would be around, the source said. Such prerequisites from an incoming star aren’t that unusual — Chris Paul made similar personnel demands as part of his agreement to be dealt to the Clippers.

If it’s true, it guarantees that Gasol won’t get traded, at least until Nash returns from injury and the two have significant time to develop some sort of chemistry.

The Pau trade rumours are purely speculative right now. Names like Atlanta’s Josh Smith and Toronto’s Andrea Bargnani have been floated, but there’s nothing even close to concrete.

Pau’s number are down across the board this year. He’s shooting less, shooting worse, and failing to assert himself in crunch time like he has in years past.

He’s now taking a couple of games off to rest his knees, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the lineup.

But according to Bucher, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon, unless the Lakers want to renege on the promise that got Steve Nash to come to LA.

