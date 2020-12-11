NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into the season

After a short offseason, the NBA is back, with training camps underway and preseason tipping off on Friday.

A flurry of activity has shaken up the standings.

The Lakers still top our power rankings as we head into the season.

The longest season in NBA history led to the shortest offseason in history.

The NBA is back, just two months removed from the bubble. The compressed offseason led to a flurry of activity, with the draft and free agency being held over about one week.

The pecking order hasn’t drastically changed, though some big names moved, and there are some teams on the rise and some on moving in the other direction.

With training camps underway and preseason tipping off on Friday, here’s a look at our NBA power rankings.

* = lottery-pick rookie

30. Detroit Pistons



2019-20 record: 20-46, 13th in East

Biggest additions: Jerami Grant (F), Delon Wright (G), Mason Plumlee (C), Killian Hayes (G*)

Biggest losses: Luke Kennard (G/F), Christian Wood (C)

2020-21 outlook: The Pistons were active this offseason in re-shaping their roster, but it looks like just the beginning of a rebuild for a team with many questions at a lot of positions.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers

2019-20 record: 19-46, 15th in East

Biggest additions: Damyean Dotson (G/F), JaVale McGee (C), Isaac Okoro (G/F*)

Biggest losses: Tristan Thompson (F/C)

2020-21 outlook: The Cavs are in the midst of turning things over to the young core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr., and Isaac Okoro. Will a Kevin Love trade finally happen this season?

28. New York Knicks

Jim Mone/AP Images Tom Thibodeau.

2019-20 record: 21-45, 12th in East

Biggest additions: Austin Rivers (G), Nerlens Noel (C), Alec Burks (G/F), Obi Toppin (F*), Tom Thibodeau (coach)

Biggest losses: Bobby Portis (F/C), Taj Gibson (C), Damyean Dotson (G/F)

2020-21 outlook: The Knicks were patient and conservative this offseason, adding only cheap veterans to their young core. It’s wise to continue a slow rebuild, but don’t expect many more wins at MSG this season.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder

2019-20 record: 44-28, 5th in West

Biggest additions: Al Horford (F/C), George Hill (G), Trevor Ariza (F)

Biggest losses: Chris Paul (G), Steven Adams (C), Dennis SchrÃ¶der (G)

2020-21 outlook: After wheeling-and-dealing through the offseason, the Thunder ultimately stripped away last year’s surprising playoff roster for veterans and even more draft picks. OKC likely won’t be an easy out, but it’s hard to see them winning so many games again.

26. Sacramento Kings

2019-20 record: 31-41, 11th in West

Biggest additions: Hassan Whiteside (C), Frank Kaminsky (F/C), Tyrese Haliburton (G*)

Biggest losses: Bogdan Bogdanovic (G/F)

2020-21 outlook: The 2019-20 season was a letdown after the Kings narrowly missed the playoffs the year before. Sacramento wants to get back in the mix, and they will need big seasons from De’Aaron Fox (who just signed a $US163 million extension) and Marvin Bagley.

25. Chicago Bulls

2019-20 record: 22-43, 11th in East

Biggest additions: Patrick Williams (F*), Billy Donovan (coach)

Biggest losses: Kris Dunn (G), Jim Boylen (coach)

2020-21 outlook: The Bulls should improve with their coaching change. Though they have some nice talent at the top of their roster, their team’s depth and core pieces are still in flux.

24. Charlotte Hornets

2019-20 record: 23-42, 9th in East

Biggest additions: Gordon Hayward (G/F), LaMelo Ball (G*)

Biggest losses: Nic Batum (G/F)

Matt Slocum/AP Images Gordon Hayward.

2020-21 outlook: Drafting LaMelo Ball and signing Gordon Hayward to a $US120 million deal gave the Hornets one of the more notable offseasons in the league. But Ball is a rookie PG joining a young, growing core, and Hayward isn’t enough to lift the Hornets to another tier by himself.

23. San Antonio Spurs

2019-20 record: 32-39, 10th in West

Biggest additions: Devin Vassell (G/F*)

Biggest losses: Bryn Forbes (G)

2020-21 outlook: The Spurs are going through a slow rebuild, though they nearly made the playoffs last year, so it’s not as if they’re tanking. Development from young guards like Lonnie Walker or Dejounte Murray could push the Spurs up the standings.

22. Orlando Magic

2019-20 record: 33-40, 8th in East

Biggest additions: none

Biggest losses: D.J. Augustin (G)

2020-21 outlook The Magic have made the playoffs the last two years, but Augustin is quietly a big departure, versatile forward Jonathan Isaac will miss the season with a torn ACL, and the East has gotten better.

21. Washington Wizards

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Russell Westbrook.

2019-20 record: 25-47, 10th in East

Biggest additions: Russell Westbrook (G), Robin Lopez (C), Deni Avdija (F*)

Biggest losses: John Wall (G)

2020-21 outlook: The Wizards swapped Westbrook and Wall, giving Bradley Beal another back-court scoring partner (one not coming off a major injury). The Wizards should benefit from an infusion of talent, especially on the wing, with second-year forward Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija, perhaps the steal of the draft.

20. Memphis Grizzlies

2019-20 record: 34-39, 9th in West

Biggest additions: Mario Hezonja (F)

Biggest losses: Josh Jackson (G/F)

2020-21 outlook: The surprise team of the 2019-20 season, the Grizzlies were on track to make the playoffs, though they benefited from an easy schedule before the league shut down. Perhaps we shouldn’t write off Memphis again, but a step back from a young roster wouldn’t be surprising, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from a torn meniscus.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

2019-20 record: 19-45, 14th in West

Biggest additions: Ricky Rubio (G), Ed Davis (F/C), Anthony Edwards (G/F*)

Biggest losses: none

2020-21 outlook: It’s unclear how the trio of Rubio, No. 1 pick Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell will fit together, but the Wolves have gone all-in on chasing a playoff spot around Karl-Anthony Towns. This could be a fun, dynamic offensive team, but they may also be awful defensively and a bit choppy on offence with so many mouths to feed.

18. Golden State Warriors

2019-20 record: 15-50, 15th in West

Biggest additions: Kelly Oubre Jr. (G/F), Kent Bazemore (G/F), James Wiseman (C*)

Biggest losses: none

2020-21 outlook: Klay Thompson’s torn Achilles is a devastating blow for a franchise looking to compete for a top-four seed once again. Stephen Curry is back and ready to re-reestablish himself as an elite player, but who else on this roster can be relied upon, from night to night?

17. New Orleans Pelicans

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Zion Williamson.

2019-20 record:30-42, 13th in West

Biggest additions: Steven Adams (C), Eric Bledsoe (G), Kira Lewis (G*)

Biggest losses: Jrue Holiday (G), Derrick Favours (C), E’Twaun Moore (G)

2020-21 outlook: The Pelicans were a winning team, by a healthy margin, in the 668 pre-bubble minutes Zion Williamson played last year. That’s what they will be counting on entering this season, as they surround the young core of Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball with capable veterans.

16. Houston Rockets

2019-20 record: 44-28, 4th in West

Biggest additions: John Wall (G), Christian Wood (C), Stephen Silas (coach)

Biggest losses: Russell Westbrook (G), Robert Covington Jr. (F), Austin Rivers (G), Jeff Green (F), Mike D’Antoni (coach)

2020-21 outlook: James Harden is a walking playoff appearance, and enough pieces are remaining in Houston to build a solid postseason contender. But will Harden’s trade request erode team chemistry? Will the Rockets succumb and deal him to another team?

15. Indiana Pacers

2019-20 record: 45-28, 4th in East

Biggest additions: Nate Bjorkgren (coach)

Biggest losses: Nate McMillan (coach)

2020-21 outlook: The Pacers seem to be in flux. They have been a solid playoff team, albeit with a limited ceiling, but the futures of Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner seem to be in question.

14. Atlanta Hawks

Nick Wass/AP Images Trae Young.

2019-20 record: 20-47, 14th in East

Biggest additions: Bogdan Bogdanovic (G/F), Danilo Gallinari (F), Rajon Rondo (G), Kris Dunn (G), Onyeka Okungwu (C*)

Biggest losses: Jeff Teague (G)

2020-21 outlook: The Hawks were the big spenders of the offseason. Some of the moves were questionable fits with their existing roster, but they are undoubtedly improved, and their offence should carry them to a playoff seed.

13. Toronto Raptors

2019-20 record: 53-19, 2nd in East

Biggest additions: Aron Baynes (C), Alex Len (C)

Biggest losses: Marc Gasol (C), Serge Ibaka (F/C)

2020-21 outlook: The Raptors retained Fred VanVleet to keep together the successful, talented core that includes Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. The bad news is they lost Ibaka and Gasol, two fulcrums on both ends, in free agency, hurting the Raptors’ seamless chemistry. Toronto is in the midst of a tricky re-tooling.

12. Phoenix Suns

2019-20 record:34-39, 10th in West

Biggest additions: Chris Paul (G), Jae Crowder (F), Jalen Smith (F*)

Biggest losses: Ricky Rubio (G), Kelly Oubre (G/F), Frank Kaminsky (F)

2020-21 outlook: After going 8-0 in the bubble and narrowly missing the playoffs, the Suns swung a trade for Chris Paul to boost their back-court. With Devin Booker entering his prime as an elite offensive player and development from two-way stud Mikal Bridges and centre Deandre Ayton, the Suns should reach the playoffs.

11. Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 record: 43-32, 7th in West

Biggest additions: Josh Richardson (G/F), James Johnson (F)

Biggest losses: Seth Curry (G)

2020-21 outlook: Richardson is an excellent two-way addition to a team historically good on offence and poor on offence last season. Now the Mavs need their front-court of Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell to get and stay healthy. In the meantime, Doncic is an early MVP favourite.

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Luka Doncic.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

2019-20 record: 43-40, 6th in East

Biggest additions: Danny Green (G/F), Seth Curry (G), Dwight Howard (C), Doc Rivers (coach)

Biggest losses: Josh Richardson (G/F), Al Horford (F/C), Alec Burks (G/F)

2020-21 outlook: New GM Daryl Morey immediately changed the Sixers’ awkward construction and shipped out size for shooting. This roster makes more sense, and while Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid may continue to be an awkward fit, the pieces around them may make it a little less burdensome on offence.

9. Utah Jazz

2019-20 record: 44-28, 6th in West

Biggest additions: Derrick Favours (F/C)

Biggest losses: Ed Davis (F/C)

2020-21 outlook: The Jazz were one in-and-out, last-second three-pointer in a Game 7 from advancing past the first round of the playoffs. They will welcome back second-leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic (who missed the bubble), and with a leap from Donovan Mitchell, they will be right back in the playoff mix this year.

8. Boston Celtics

2019-20 record: 48-24, 3rd in West

Biggest additions: Tristan Thompson (F/C), Jeff Teague (G), Aaron Nesmith (G*)

Biggest losses: Gordon Hayward (G/F), Enes Kanter (C), Brad Wanamaker (G)

2020-21 outlook: The Celtics will miss Hayward, but his absence will open up more opportunities for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Thompson adds some size and defence to one of the league’s smallest teams. The big question is if Kemba Walker’s knee will be healthy enough to be the second or third scorer the Celtics need to contend.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Craig Mitchelldyer/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Damian Lillard.

2019-20 record: 35-39, 9th in West

Biggest additions: Robert Covington Jr. (F), Derrick Jones Jr. (F), Harry Giles (F/C), Enes Kanter (C)

Biggest losses: Trevor Ariza (F)

2020-21 outlook: Arguably, no team had a better, cleaner offseason than the Blazers, who strengthened their wing and bigs rotations around Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum at a minimal cost. They made the Western Conference Finals in 2019; can they re-emerge as pseudo-contenders again?

6. Brooklyn Nets

2019-20 record: 35-37, 7th in East

Biggest additions: Landry Shamet (G), Jeff Green (F/C), Steve Nash (coach)

Biggest losses: Garrett Temple (G), Wilson Chandler (F)

2020-21 outlook: On paper, the Nets might boast the best roster in the league. Of course, they’re relying on one star (Kevin Durant) coming back from an Achilles tear and another (Kyrie Irving) with a checkered injury history. We’ll need to see they’re healthy, but if they are, look out. Under first-time head coach Steve Nash, the Nets will be must-watch TV.

5. Denver Nuggets

2019-20 record: 46-27, 3rd in West

Biggest additions: JaMychal Green (F/C)

Biggest losses: Jerami Grant (F), Mason Plumlee (C)

2020-21 outlook: Denver’s chemistry and grit wowed the NBA world as they fought to the Western Conference Finals last year. If Jamal Murray’s star turn in the bubble and Michael Porter Jr.’s rapid development are real, Denver will be a contender this year.

4. Miami Heat

Jeff Chiu/AP Images Jimmy Butler.

2019-20 record: 44-29, 5th in East

Biggest additions: Avery Bradley (G), Maurice Harkless (F)

Biggest losses: Jae Crowder (F), Derrick Jones Jr. (F)

2020-21 outlook: Miami’s impressive Finals run overshadowed a solid but unspectacular regular season. Not much has changed on the roster, though Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro could make leaps this season. The Heat deserve respect as conference champions but don’t expect them to run over the East as they did in the bubble.

3. LA Clippers

2019-20 record: 49-23, 2nd in West

Biggest additions: Serge Ibaka (F/C), Luke Kennard (F)

Biggest losses: Montrezl Harrell (F/C), JaMychal Green (F/C), Landry Shamet (G), Doc Rivers (coach)

2020-21 outlook: The Clippers’ meltdown in the second round of the playoffs and reported chemistry issues have overshadowed what looked like the scariest team in the league for much of the regular season. They still have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and a deep, talented roster. If the locker-room issues sort themselves out, they can easily contend for a championship.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

2019-20 record: 56-17, 1st in East

Biggest additions: Jrue Holiday (G), Bobby Portis (F/C), D.J. Augustin (G)

Biggest losses: Eric Bledsoe (G), George Hill (G), Welsey Matthews (F), Robin Lopez (C)

2020-21 outlook: Sure, the Bucks flamed out of the second round of the playoffs, botched a trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic, and still don’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature on the supermax contract extension. But they still have the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, a talented roster that upgraded by acquiring Holiday, and a proven effective system in the regular season. But this season is all about what happens in the playoffs.

Jeff Chiu/AP Images LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2019-20 record: 52-19, 1st in West

Biggest additions: Montrezl Harrel (F/C), Marc Gasol (C), Dennis Schroeder (G), Wesley Matthews (F)

Biggest losses: Danny Green (G/F), Dwight Howard (C), Avery Bradley (G), JaVale McGee (C)

2020-21 outlook: The Lakers were the best team from start to finish last season, and they look poised to repeat this year. They upgraded the talent on their roster and got younger, crucial with a shortened offseason. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are locked in for the long-term, too. No other team has the same balance of talent and chemistry as the Lakers.

