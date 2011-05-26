The Lakers Hire Ex-Cleveland Coach Mike Brown To Replace Phil Jackson

Photo: AP

The Los Angeles Lakers have chosen their replacement for Phil Jackson – former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Brown.ESPN says Brown and the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $18.25 million contract.



Brown was ran out of Cleveland after failing to win an NBA championship with LeBron James.

His run included two straight early round flameouts, despite having the MVP and a team with the best regular season record.

On the other hand … Brown won 60+ games with nothing but LeBron James and a cast of stiffs. Twice. Plus a trip to the NBA Finals.

Whether he overachieved or underachieved is in the eye of the beholder. Either way, he’s got big shoes to fill and another VERY big star to deal with.

