LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers co-opted Trump's 'Make America Great Again' hats to call for justice for Breonna Taylor

KingJames / Instagram LeBron James posted an image of his hat to his Instagram account ahead of the Lakers’ game on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers called for justice for Breonna Taylor on Tuesday with a provocative fashion statement.

Ahead of the opening game of their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers donned red hats reminiscent of President Donald Trump’s infamous “Make America Great Again” hats.

The Lakers hats had crossed out “Great Again” and replaced it with “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

It’s not the first time the Lakers have used their platform to keep attention on Taylor’s case.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers sent a message with their pre-game outfits on Tuesday ahead of the opening game of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On their way to the arena, James and his teammates wore altered versions of the red “Make America Great Again” hats that President Donald Trump made infamous during his presidential campaign. On the Lakers’ version of the hat, the words “Great Again” were crossed out and replaced with “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Justice for Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/vkDYRc0Eb1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 18, 2020

Taylor was killed in her home by Louisville police officers in March. Since then, demands for justice have come from far and wide, including from several other NBA players who have used their interview time inside the bubble to bring attention to her case.

It’s not the first time that the Lakers have used their platform to call for justice for Taylor. Early on, during the Lakers’ stay in the bubble, James spent time speaking with reporters after a scrimmage redirecting the conversation’s focus to Taylor.

“The same energy that we have on the floor is the same energy that we have towards having justice for Breonna Taylor and her family,” James said. “That’s the energy that we bring to the game. That’s just who we are.”

With their statement on Tuesday, the Lakers showed that months after her death, the team and the league are still working to keep attention on her case.

Read more:

Jimmy Butler is charging teammates $US20 for premium coffee from his hotel room and it’s the savviest business happening inside the NBA bubble

One bettor won nearly $US400,000 thanks to a meaningless shot at the end of the Magic’s upset of the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs

Tom Brady’s new coach says people who are doubting the 43-year-old’s arm ‘aren’t that smart’

21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr is one of MLB’s hottest hitters, but his latest home run broke a silly ‘unwritten rule’ and angered the fun police, including his own manager

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.