Report: The Lakers Are Talking To John Calipari About Coaching Job

Prior to the NCAA Championship game, former Kentucky player and current analyst Rex Chapman caused a stir when he reported on Twitter that he heard John Calipari would be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers “win or lose,” adding the hashtag “#DoneDeal.”

After the loss to Connecticut, Calipari was asked about Chapman’s comments and dismissed the notion of leaving Kentucky without actually denying the report.

“The Lakers have a coach,” Calipari told the media. “Kentucky has a coach. I’ve got the best job in the country. I’m not going to even dignify that stuff.”

However, this morning on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Chapman stuck by what he heard from what he described as “two very good sources.”

“One was, win or lose, [Calipari] is going to the Lakers,” said Chapman. “then at halftime I was told [by a second source], ‘We’re talking to the Lakers and of course we have to listen.'”

The second source is almost certainly Calipari’s agent or somebody in Calipari’s inner-circle.

However, Chapman did seem to back down from his comments, insisting that he doesn’t know what is going to happen and that this just what he was told. He conceded that this could be a ploy to pressure Kentucky into giving their coach a new contract.

When asked who Calipari would be coaching in two months, Chapman said he “still thinks Kentucky … but who knows.”

