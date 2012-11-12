Lakers Snub Phil Jackson, Hire Mike D'Antoni As Coach

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired former Suns and Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni to replace Mike Brown.The late-night move came after a long weekend of negotiations between the team and former coach Phil Jackson.



According to Mike Bresnahan of the LA Times, “Jackson was the overwhelming favourite to return to the Lakers until they heard his informal demands, which included a stake in team ownership.”

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN Los Angeles was on Mike & Mike this morning, and said the team chose D’Antoni over Jackson because they felt it would be too difficult for the team to learn Jackson’s triangle offence on the fly.

D’Antoni’s deal is for three years, $12 million with a fourth-year team option.

Jackson was “stunned” by the decision, and had been prepared to accept the job today if talks went well, according to ESPN.

D’Antoni is still recovering from knee surgery, and will join the team in a few weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.