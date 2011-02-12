Will People Really Buy "Lakers" Gatorade?

ProBasketballTalk

Gatorade is now offering an official alteration of its drink in honour of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 32 oz. purple and yellow bottles will be sold in the Los Angeles area “while supplies last.”



As far as we know, this is the first time a major sports drink has emblazoned a specific team’s logo on its packaging.

It may seem like a bit of a stretch to expect fans to buy this version of Gatorade just because of the logo, but the Lakers are a brand name in LA.

If this does well, others will surely follow suit.

