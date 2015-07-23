Three new Lakers players had a priceless reaction when asked if they have talked to Kobe Bryant yet

The Los Angeles Lakers post-free agency press conference produced a hilarious moment when their newly signed players were asked if they had heard from Kobe Bryant yet.

Roy Hibbert, Lou Williams, and Brandon Bass, sitting at the table, all silently looked around at one another, waiting for someone to speak.

Apparently nobody has heard from Kobe. The moment was caught by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:



Can’t make this stuff up. Perhaps this was a planned reaction from all three, but the fact that they never broke their silence or admitted they have heard from Kobe makes it seem as though they’re being serious in their silence.

A look at the reactions…

Roy Hibbert is unfazed:

Lou Williams wants the next question:

Brandon Bass gets it!

Kobe Bryant has come under fire for being a poor free agent recruiter because of his unwillingness to relinquish a role as top dog. He reportedly didn’t win over LaMarcus Aldridge earlier this summer.

Perhaps Kobe decided to sit this session out and the let the Lakers handle it.

