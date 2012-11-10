Lakers Fire Coach Mike Brown

Photo: AP

The Los Angeles Lakers have fired head coach Mike Brown after five games, USA Today’s Sam Amick reports.It’s a shocker.



ESPN reported earlier that Brown had two weeks to save his job, but ultimately he was canned before the six-game homestand began.

LA’s 1-4 start was disappointing, but NO ONE thought Brown would be fired 10 days into the season.

He had a lot going against him: Steven Nash is hurt, Dwight Howard is still working himself into game shape, and five guys that never played together are trying to learn a brand new offence on the fly.

So why was Brown fired?

The rational answer is defence. Brown is supposed to be a defensive wizard, but his team is ranked 25th in defensive efficiency through five games. Still though, it’s five games.

Brown gets $11 million from the buy out.

Here’s Brown’s full statement:

“I have great respect for the Buss family and the Lakers’ storied tradition and I thank them for the opportunity they afforded me. I have a deep appreciation for the coaches and players that I worked with this past year and I wish the organisation nothing but success as they move forward.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! is reporting that Mike D’Antoni — who was fired as Knicks coach last year — has emerged as a possible replacement. He coached Nash in Phoenix

As Lakers ownership has been considering firing of Brown, Mike D’Antoni has been a prominent name discussed as replacement, sources tell Y! — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) November 9, 2012

