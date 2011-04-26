Lakers Forward Arrested After Assaulting A Waitress At A New Orleans IHOP*

Photo: AP

Derrick Caracter, a backup forward for the L.A. Lakers was arrested this weekend after he drunkenly assaulted a pregnant waitress at a New Orleans International House of Pancakes.The Lakers were in town to face the Hornets in their first-round playoffs series. The incident happened Saturday night, when the team was not playing.



Police Caracter was drunk and disorderly when he “started grabbing and pulling” the pregnant waitress.

Police were called but he continued to be obstinate and was also given a charge of resisting arrest.

Caracter, a rookie, hasn’t played in the playoffs this year.

UPDATE: Despite earlier reports, police say the waitress was NOT pregnant. Still, an IHOP though.

