The NBA playoffs are on the brink after an 'ugly' meeting where the Lakers and Clippers left early after voting to end the season

Ashley Landis/Pool/AP Images LeBron James.

After boycotting playoff games on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, NBA players held a tense meeting that reportedly ended “ugly.”

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers voted to end the season early, though one ESPN report painted it as “polling” rather than a formal vote.

According to one report, LeBron James called for action from team owners toward social justice reform and left the meeting early.

Other teams still in the NBA bubble reportedly voted to continue playing the season, but discussions are ongoing.

The NBA season is on the brink of ending early after a meeting on Wednesday involving players, coaches, and referees that David Aldridge of The Athletic descibed as ending “ugly.”

The remaining teams in the Disney World bubble held a meeting after all six NBA teams scheduled to play on Wednesday boycotted games to protest the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The boycotts began when the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported – and it has since been reported by other NBA insiders – that the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers both voted to boycott the remainder of the season. According to Charania, LeBron James left the meeting early and was followed by the remainder of the Lakers and Clippers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described the vote as “more of a polling” than a final vote, and that there hasn’t been a final decision.

Charania reported that the other remaining teams voted to continue playing.

During the meeting, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that players felt sitting out one game was “meaningless.” Additionally, players, including James, demanded to see action from owners, and that if action couldn’t be agreed upon, the season might be over, according to Mannix.

NBA reporter Jeff Goodman tweeted that one NBA player called the meeting “emotional” and “heated,” but hoped cooler heads would prevail on Thursday.

One NBA player to me following the meeting: “It was emotional. Heated. It doesn’t look good right now, but we’re all hoping that everyone will sleep on it and maybe we can figure it out tomorrow because most of us still want to find a way to play.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 27, 2020

Another NBA player post-meeting: “There were a lot of emotions in the meeting rather than coming up with a solution, but I think tomorrow will be better. I’m confident we will play, but tomorrow is a big meeting.” https://t.co/wSIruUnnat — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 27, 2020

Wojnarowski reported that meetings will likely to continue Thursday, though the three playoff games scheduled on Thursday will likely be postponed.

