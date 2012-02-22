The Los Angeles Lakers Employ A Mysterious Scout Named Chaz Who's A 'Great Bartender'

The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office is in disarray, according to a scathing report by Ken Berger of CBS Sports.



Berger says the organisation is plagued by issues of “communication, indecision and inertia,” and concluded that there is little chance the team has the competence to engineer a trade for Dwight Howard.

The disarray in the organisation is summed up in one figure, a college scout named Chaz who used to be a bartender who hung out at horse tracks.

Here’s what Berger wrote about him:

His name in the media guide is Charles Osborne, and supposedly he’s a nice guy.

“A good guy,” said a person who has dealt with the Lakers’ front-office dysfunction in various management roles with other teams. “Great bartender.”

That’s right, the book on Chaz is that he’s a former bartender who also happens to be longtime friends with [team executive VP] Jim Buss from their days in the horseracing business.

Now people have taken to Twitter to hash out the legend of Chaz.

