The Lakers Beat The Cavaliers Thanks To An Obscure Rule Even The Players Didn't Know Existed

The Lakers held on to beat the Cavaliers 119-108 even though it appeared they would have to play with just four players for the final 3:38 of the game.

With only eight players available at the beginning of the game, the Lakers were down to five players after two players were hurt and a third player had fouled out.

Robert Sacre then picked up his sixth foul and appeared to foul out with the Lakers winning by 10.

However, the NBA has a rule that allows players to remain in the game with six fouls if the team only has five players available.

According to the rule, instead of being disqualified from the game, the team is assessed a technical foul on the sixth and any subsequent fouls against the player.

Things got so bad for the Lakers that Steve Nash, who was active but not in uniform, left the bench late in the fourth quarter and returned in his uniform. He never entered the game.

After the game, Pau Gasol expressed just as much surprise as many fans watching the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.