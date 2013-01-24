Halfway Through Season, The Lakers Are Moving In The Wrong Direction

Cork Gaines
When Mike D’Antoni took over as head coach, the Lakers were 5-5. Since then, the Lakers are 12-19, sit four games behind the final playoff spot, and may soon be forced to trade Dwight Howard.

Below is a look at the Lakers’ record since the beginning of the season. And instead of the team starting to gel under D’Antoni, they are sinking fast. As a result, the Lakers now have just an 8% chance of making the playoffs according to PlayoffStatus.com.

Anybody think the Lakers would be in this position with Phil Jackson in charge?

Los Angeles Lakers

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

