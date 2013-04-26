The Lakers Announce That All Of Their Guards Are Injured

The Lakers four best guards are now out injured.



The team sent out a lengthy injury report today, and it filled was filled words like “ultrasound,” “epidural,” and “cortisone shot in his right hip.”

The news: Steve Blake is out indefinitely with a strained hamstring, Steve Nash is doubtful for tomorrow night with back and hip issues, and Jodie Meeks is doubtful with a sprained ankle.

If you add in Kobe Bryant (who tore his Achilles), the Lakers are now down to their 5th and 6th-string guards.

Andrew Goudelock and and Darius Morris will likely start tomorrow against he Spurs if those three guys are all out, with Chris Duhon in the mix as well.. The Lakers are down 2-0 in the series.

The Lakers were playing really well at the beginning of April, but they’ve just been devastated by injuries in the last two weeks.

Here’s the report from Beto Duran of ESPN Radio:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.