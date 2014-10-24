Hazmat Suit Maker Shares Are Going Wild Again

Lakeland Industries, which makes hazmat suits, were up as much as 19% in pre-market trade on Friday after the first case of Ebola was confirmed in New York City on Thursday.

In late trade on Thursday, after reports that a doctor who had been treating Ebola patients in West Africa had been taken to the hospital with Ebola-like symptoms, shares of Lakeland spiked higher and closed up 16%.

On Thursday night, the patient was confirmed to have tested positive for Ebola, and on Friday morning Lakeland was extending its gains.

Shares of Lakeland have been going absolutely nuts over the last couple weeks, as the first case of Ebola contracted in the US sent to stock from below $US10 to nearly $US30 in just a few trading days.

The stock has come well off that high in the last couple days, but over the last three months, shares are still up well over 100%.

Here’s the chart showing Thursday’s late-day spike in Lakeland shares.

In pre-market trade on Friday, shares of Lakeland were trading above $US17.50. So literally off the chart.

Broad market futures were lower across the board on Friday morning.

