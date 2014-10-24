Hazmat Suit Company Shares Spike After Report Of Ebola Case In New York City

The Ebola trade is back.

Shares of Lakeland Industries are spiking after reports that a doctor who treated Ebola patients has been rushed to a New York City hospital after suffering from Ebola-like symptoms.

Lakeland, which makes hazmat suits and has been rallying as reports about Ebola cases in the US have circulated the last couple weeks, are spiking following the news, gaining as much as 11%.

Some of the other stocks that were a part of the Ebola trade, including Alpha Pro Tech and Tekmira, were off their worst levels of the day following the news.

Following the reports, the broader stock market, which was also enjoying a huge rally on Thursday, was off its best levels of the day.

