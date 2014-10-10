Hazmat Suit Company's Shares Go Parabolic

Shares of Lakeland Industries were up more than 60% on Thursday.

The company makes hazmat suits and its stock has been rallying following recent news of Ebola cases in Dallas and Spain.

Thursday’s rally brings Lakeland’s recent rally nearly 200% over the last month.

This so-called “Ebola trade” has also come with volatile trading in shares of drugmakers Tekmira, BioCryst, Sarepta, and Chimerix.

In early trade Thursday, Tekmira, BioCryst, and Sarepta shares were down more than 2%, while Chimerix was little changed.

Here’s the recent chart of Lakeland, which has gone absolutely parabolic in the last month.

