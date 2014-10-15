Face Mask And Hazmat Stocks Are Crashing

REUTERS/Jim Young A worker in a hazardous material suit seals up a barrel at the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas.

It’s an ugly day for the Ebola trade.

Shares of hazmat suit maker Lakeland Industries and protective face mask company Alpha Pro Tech were down big in early trading on Tuesday.

Shares of both Lakeland and Alpha Pro Tech were down more than 22%, giving up most of their huge gains from Monday.

On Monday, shares of both companies went nuts, gaining 47% and 33%, respectively.

Over the last month, both of these stocks have gone parabolic, with both stocks gaining more than 250% as cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the US and Spain.

In the last couple weeks, traders have piled in to Lakeland and Alpha Pro Tech as ways to trade the Ebola outbreak.

And as this trade gets crowded, another name that has been floated by traders as a potential Ebola trade candidate is Cantel Medical, which makes water purification equipment, disinfectants, cleaners, and sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals.

In early trade on Tuesday, Cantel shares were up about 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.