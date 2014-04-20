HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Lakefront Mansion On Tahoe's 'Billionaires Row' For $US12 Million

If you’re looking for a vacation home, or at least a home that feels like a vacation, it’s worth looking in to this Lake Tahoe lakefront estate.

Located on the north shore of Tahoe’s “Billionaire’s Row,” the house includes some serious amenities like your own private pier and beach.

Listed by Chase International for $US11.9 million, it was originally built in 1949 large windows in almost every room to soak in the view.

And aside from the three bedrooms, the home includes a library, office, family room, and separate guesthouse.

