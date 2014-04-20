HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Lakefront Mansion On Tahoe's 'Billionaires Row' For $US12 Million

If you’re looking for a vacation home, or at least a home that feels like a vacation, it’s worth looking in to this Lake Tahoe lakefront estate.

Located on the north shore of Tahoe’s “Billionaire’s Row,” the house includes some serious amenities like your own private pier and beach.

Listed by Chase International for $US11.9 million, it was originally built in 1949 large windows in almost every room to soak in the view.

And aside from the three bedrooms, the home includes a library, office, family room, and separate guesthouse.

The $US11.9-million home sits on a secluded one-acre lot.

The expansive property consists of a 4,386-square-foot main house including a private patio in the back.

And there's the 785-square-foot guesthouse.

Not to mention 160 feet of lake frontage with a white sand beach.

Oh, and there's the private pier with a boat hoist and two buoys.

This is what it all looks like together.

With this view, you're practically on an eternal vacation.

A large lakefront deck is perfect for enjoying sunny afternoons or entertaining guests.

Inside, the decor is supposed to reflect 'Old Lake Tahoe.'

We're not really sure what that means, but we're guessing it's a lot of wood paneling.

The view from the dining room can't be beat.

The living room includes wood-paneled walls and an oversized fireplace.

The wood theme continues into the updated kitchen with granite countertops.

Here's a full view of the kitchen.

The breakfast nook conveys the feeling of eating in nature.

Who needs a TV in the master suite when you have that view?

And a cozy sitting area with a fireplace.

Even the guest bedroom has stunning views.

The house includes a wet bar in the basement.

The office has the original Old Tahoe style-stone fireplace from 1949.

We're guessing this is the living room in the guesthouse.

Which has its own kitchen.

Looks like paradise.

