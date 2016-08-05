Here are leaked photos of an iPhone 7 running testing software

Apple’s releasing a new iPhone next month, most likely on September 16, although Apple hasn’t officially announced it yet.

The new iPhone is in mass production currently. So there are lots of factories in Asia currently producing parts and testing what the company could reveal as the iPhone 7 in a matter of weeks.

And now, a group of Chinese leakers have posted what looks like a fully-functional iPhone, booted up, and running testing software.

These photos were posted on Chinese social media by a group called GeekBar, and Steve Hemmerstoffer from French site NWE as well as 9to5Mac brought them to our attention.

If real, these photos back up what we’re expecting from the iPhone 7:

A bigger camera that could boost low-light performance.

No headphone port. It’s been replaced by a second speaker.

A design that’s fairly similar to the current iPhone 6S with a few cosmetic differences, like its antenna lines

Other aspects of the iPhone 7 that have been rumoured include:

A version that comes with 256GB of storage.

A new Home button that is less likely to fail.

A new colour — probably deep black.

Here are the photos:

