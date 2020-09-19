A Lake Tahoe estate that neighbours Mark Zuckerberg's is on the market for $44 million. Look at the sprawling property in the California enclave where sales are soaring in the pandemic.

Photo-tecture The home’s tall ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of Lake Tahoe.

In Lake Tahoe, a wealthy enclave in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, a waterfront estate with 175 feet of private beach has hit the market for $US44 million, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.

The 3.3-acre property is a two-minute drive from Facebook CEO’s Mark Zuckerberg’s $US59 million compound on the lake’s west shore. It comes up for sale as wealthy Californians are flocking to Lake Tahoe during the pandemic in search of more space. One of the area’s top real-estate agents told Business Insider’s Natasha Solo-Lyons that Angelenos and San Franciscans are making over-ask offers and getting into bidding wars for homes surrounding the lake.

The $US44 million home on the west shore of the lake, which is listed with Tahoe Luxury Properties, comes with 175 feet of private beach and a marina-style pier with jet ski lifts. Inside is a home theatre, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, and seven bedrooms, including a 1,500-square-foot master suite with a private gym.

Take a look inside the luxurious lakefront estate.

A luxurious mountain estate that sits on 3.3 acres on the shores of Lake Tahoe, one of California’s largest lakes, has hit the market for $US44 million, per The Wall Street Journal.

It’s one of the most expensive listings in the area, per the Journal.

The home comes with 175 feet of private beach on Lake Tahoe, one of California’s largest lakes.

During the pandemic, the real estate market in Lake Tahoe has kicked into a frenzy, as Business Insider’s Natasha Solo-Lyons recently reported. Affluent Angelenos and San Franciscans have been getting into bidding wars and making offers well over asking, a local real-estate agent told Solo-Lyons.

The lakefront home comes with a marina-style pier with a 12,000-pound boat hoist, a jet ski lift, and two boat slips.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

It’s a two-minute drive from the compound that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg acquired early last year.

In the spring of 2019, Zuckerberg spent more than $US59 million on two adjacent Lake Tahoe properties that together span 9.5 acres and 600 feet of private waterfront.

This $US44 million home and Zuckerberg’s properties sit on the west shore of the lake.

The area is known for “old, understated money -less flash, more hunker in the woods,” Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal last year, adding that neighbours include the families of the late Hewlett-Packard founder Bill Hewlett and the late publishing icon Charles McClatchy.

A slate driveway leads up to the $US44 million lakefront estate.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The home was “extensively remodeled” in 2013, according to the listing.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

It has a whopping 12,225 square feet of living space.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The great room features vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The home also boasts four fireplaces.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The gourmet chef’s kitchen features a double range.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

And there’s an attached industrial kitchen for caterers.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The dining room can seat up to 10 people.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The den includes a full home bar.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

Throughout the home, the floors are heated using a hydronic radiant heating system.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The home’s master suite spans 1,500 square feet.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

It includes a sitting area, a fireplace …

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

… and stunning views of the lake.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The master bathroom features a large soaking tub, also with views of the outdoors.

Source: Tahoe Luxury Properties

The house has no shortage of wine storage: its cellar can accommodate 2,000 bottles.

The Lake Tahoe estate also comes with a home movie theatre with two rows of seating, as well as well as a lakefront patio patio with a built-in barbecue, hot tub, and two gas fire pits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.