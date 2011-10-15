HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Stunning Glass Cube On Lake Tahoe For $43 Million

Photo: Trulia

A home in Crystal Bay, Nevada with sheer glass walls is on the market for $43 million.The home offers beautiful views of the mountains and Lake Tahoe, and each of the four bedrooms has the sunrise as an alarm clock.



This architectural gem even has a glass elevator in the middle.

Also inside the house is a gym, a spa, 4.5 bathrooms, and an intercom system.

The house sits on a 21,387 square foot lot, which just big enough to keep the neighbours from peeping through the glass walls.

