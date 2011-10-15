HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Stunning Glass Cube On Lake Tahoe For $43 Million

Meredith Galante
nevada 43 million dollar home

A home in Crystal Bay, Nevada with sheer glass walls is on the market for $43 million.The home offers beautiful views of the mountains and Lake Tahoe, and each of the four bedrooms has the sunrise as an alarm clock.

This architectural gem even has a glass elevator in the middle.

Also inside the house is a gym, a spa, 4.5 bathrooms, and an intercom system.

The house sits on a 21,387 square foot lot, which just big enough to keep the neighbours from peeping through the glass walls.

There's a breathtaking view of mountains from this dinner table. Or is it an at-home conference room?

That's a pretty unusual fireplace

The kitchen is ultra modern

All these appliances are brand new--the house was just built in 2010

There are four and a half bathrooms in the house. This one has a tub and a glass shower

From the master bedroom you can walk right outside

We nearly swooned over the walk-in closet

This library manages to be both cozy and airy

Imagine taking in this view as you wake up each morning

The family room has a lot of dramatic, clean lines, mirroring the architecture of the house

The home spa is located right next to the gym

Even the laundry room is sleek

Every room has a great view of Lake Tahoe

Even the shower walls are see-through

The family room has very interesting wall art

Each bathroom really has its own personality

Slanted windows provide for even broader views

This bathroom has his and her sinks

With all this glass, it's a good thing the neighbours are far away

Rocks are an integral part of the landscape

This private dock comes with the home

The roof deck looks like a great spot for a party

