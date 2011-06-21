HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $34 Million Estate With Private Lake Tahoe Access

Leah Goldman
tahoe

Photo: Courtesy of Chase International

Just in time for a summer vacation, this gorgeous house on Lake Tahoe is on the market for $34 million.On the Nevada side of the lake, this estate is located on 610 feet of waterfront with a private pier in Crystal Bay. The eight acre property is extensively landscaped.

There’s also an indoor pool, and hot tub in a room with windows for walls for a perfect view while relaxing.

Perfect view of Lake Tahoe

The private pier

A sandy beach to catch some rays

The house is 7,100 square feet

Many of the rooms have floor to ceiling windows

The house is surrounded by trees for privacy; here's the porch

The dining area

The indoor pool and hot tub

Another porch area, perfect for watching sunsets

The walkway up to the house

It's set far back, again, very private

The house has nine bedrooms -- plenty of space for visitors

How about the most expensive home in Tahoe?

