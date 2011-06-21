HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $34 Million Estate With Private Lake Tahoe Access

Photo: Courtesy of Chase International
Just in time for a summer vacation, this gorgeous house on Lake Tahoe is on the market for $34 million.On the Nevada side of the lake, this estate is located on 610 feet of waterfront with a private pier in Crystal Bay. The eight acre property is extensively landscaped.
There’s also an indoor pool, and hot tub in a room with windows for walls for a perfect view while relaxing.
