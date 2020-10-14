A Lake Tahoe chalet that looks like it's made from snow just hit the market for $2.65 million. Take a look inside.

Melissa Wiley
Tahoe Real Estate PhotographyThe ‘Snow Haus’ is a 7-bedroom home in California’s Lake Tahoe area that looks snow-covered year-round.
  • A 7-bedroom home in Lake Tahoe, California, that looks like it’s made out of snow just hit the market for $US2.65 million.
  • Called the “Snow Haus,” it resembles an igloo in parts of the home and snowdrifts in others.
  • The home is reminiscent of the Alpine chalets of Bavaria, Germany, with a gently sloping wooden roof and overhanging eaves.
  • Take a look inside the unusual home, which comes with a wood-burning oven and wine cellar.
A 7-bedroom home in California that looks like it’s made out of packed snow just hit the market for $US2.65 million.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus exterior view.

Called “Snow Haus,” or Snow House in German, it’s located 10 minutes from Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe within walking distance from the Truckee River.

Google Maps

The home shares some characteristics with Alpine chalets in Bavaria, Germany, such as a gently sloping wooden roof and overhanging eaves.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus exterior view.

However, inside it is full of whimsical and one-of-a-kind details, listing agent Morgahn Grey of Grey Blue Realty told Insider.

Tahoe Real Estate Photography

Source: Grey Blue Realty

In one bathroom, shower heads and faucets look as if they’re frozen in snow …

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus shower view.

… and the larger of the home’s two fireplaces looks like it’s been covered in a snow drift.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus living area with fireplace.

Bright stucco walls resemble the interior of an igloo …

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus living area.

… and hand-painted snowflakes on the floor of the children’s bedroom conjure up winter wonderland vibes.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus bedroom.

Ironwork and custom wood carvings are also scattered throughout the home.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus kitchen detail.

Some windows and doors look like they belong in a Hansel and Gretel cottage.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus room.

While open-concept living and dining areas encourage social interaction, sleeping quarters are sectioned off.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus open-concept living, kitchen and dining area.

The master bedroom comes with its own kitchenette …

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus kitchenette.

… and the other six bedrooms open up to private patios and terraces.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus outside walkway.

Up to six cars can park on the property, and an indoor garage includes two parking spots as well as a large gear storage room.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus indoor garage.

After a day on the slopes, guests and residents could head to the wine cellar to wind down …

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus wine cellar detail.

… or sip on après-ski cocktails while cooking pizza in a wood-burning stove.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus outside grill and oven.

The options for outdoor recreation are endless, Grey writes in the property listing. “Snowmobile from your back yard, fish across the street, party on the large four back decks. That’s just the start!” she said.

Tahoe Real Estate PhotographySnow Haus exterior view by night.

