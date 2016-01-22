The planet got so hot in 2015 that Bolivia's second-largest lake disappeared

During the planet’s hottest year ever, the second-largest lake in Bolivia has “disappeared.”
Climate change expert Dirk Hoffman told the Associated Press that the jarring images of the dried out lake serve as “a picture of the future of climate change.”
Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Carl Mueller.
