Lake Bell talks Hollywood's inequality fight for women: 'Let's see if anything comes of this lip service'

There have been a lot of highly visible conversations about inequality in the entertainment industry recently, particularly around gender. Major moments have run from Patrica Arquette’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar speech early this year on wage equality and equal rights for women in the US, to Jennifer Lawrence penning an essay for Lena Dunham’s newsletter Lenny on how she’s paid less than her male co-stars. But is anything changing?

Lake Bell is wondering exactly that. One of the numerous female filmmakers featured on the cover of a recent New York Times Magazine story focusing on sexism in Hollywood, Bell is currently in fundraising mode to make her second feature, “What’s the Point.”

“It will be interesting to see in the next few months, while I’m out trying to make ‘What’s the Point,’ if things have changed,” the actress/director recently told Business Insider. “Because I’m in it now, and you can be like ‘Clap your hands, you’re on the cover of the New York Times Magazine,’ but let’s see if anything comes of this lip service.”

Bell, who wrote and directed her critically acclaimed first feature, 2013’s “In A World…,” admits that recently offers for her to direct have gradually increased, but on other people’s projects.

“There are only so many years in my life to dedicate to certain projects,” Bell said. “If I’m going to pour that kind of love and energy and sweat and heartache, all that juju into something, I’m going to lean into my own projects before someone else’s.”

Bell, who can currently be seen in the comedy “Man Up” co-starring alongside Simon Pegg, hopes to begin shooting “What’s the Point,” a relationship dramedy, by the beginning of next year. If the money comes forward.

“Of all this talk and all this attention,” said Bell of the inequality issue, “let’s see the action that’s going to be taken.”

It sounds like there just might be. It was revealed Wednesday that a secret meeting was held in LA in October where some of the most powerful people in the industry devised a four-point plan to help curb the problem of gender bias.

