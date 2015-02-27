Laird Hamilton foil-boarding looks as close to flying as humans can get

Big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton has been working on his foil-boarding.

Here’s an update on how he’s going with that:

Hamilton was first seen on a foil-board way back in 2004 in classic surf flick Step Into Liquid, and it pops up every now and then in other movies as a bit of a sideshow.

The big change since 2004 though is not so much in foil-boarding, but cameras, so here’s some great recent footage of Hamilton in Raglan, New Zealand.

