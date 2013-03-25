Imagine Logging Into Your Bank And Seeing This

Over night, euro zone leaders agreed on a bail out deal for Cyprus. The good news: Cypriot depositors with under 100,000 euros in their bank accounts will be safe. The bad news: depositors with over 100,000 euros in their accounts will get hit.



Twitterer @Tukxi points our attention to this screen grab of Laiki Bank’s UK home page. Laiki is Cyprus’ second largest banks.

“This means that if our Bank is unable to meet its financial obligations, your eligible deposits are protected up to a total of €100.000 per Depositor (which is equal to Sterling £87,080 based on the exchange rate of 0.8708 as at 11/03//2013 from FX rates quoted by Laiki Bank UK),” they write.

You can bet the UK offices will be getting some phone calls about this:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.