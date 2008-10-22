Laid Off Wall Streeters Flood Madison Ave With Resumes

Watch one episode of Mad Men and you’ll agree that it all kind of makes sense. (And, yes, a lot probably does have to do with Joan.)



Ad Age: With New York so acutely hit by the downturn, many Wall Street types are scrambling to find positions. Interpublic Group of Cos.’ R/GA said it has seen an increase in résumés from Wall Street, mainly for mid- to senior-level positions. The majority of these applicants are looking to transfer their skill set from Wall Street to advertising in departments such as finance, systems/IT, technology and production, the agency said.

“It’s a pretty dramatic and radical move,” said Pat Mastandrea, partner-CEO of Cheyenne Group, an executive-search firm based in New York. “While we’re not going to see the stockbrokers and fund managers entering the agency world, at all those major financial-services companies there are key function areas that are very transferable to a lot of industries, including the advertising industry,” she said.

