Laid-off Wall Streeter Won’t Have To Auction His 'Gay Virginity' After All

It was a close call. Late last week an anonymous 27-year old New Yorker who claimed to be have been laid off as an analyst at a large investment bank put up a website to auction off his “gay virginity.”

“In the last 3 years during my employment I have lived like an absolute idiot, spending money that I didn’t have in order to impress the front office brokers that I worked with and who held the keys to big bonuses,” he said. He described himself as looking like the O.C.’s Adam Brody.

Now without a job or a bonus, he said he was in debt to credit card companies to the tune of $32,000. In an attempt to escape from the burden of this debt he promised the highest bidder 30 minutes of what Gawker describes as “man-on-man sexytimes.”

Just a half hour prior to the announced end of the auction, an anonymous benefactor apparently offered him a job. He promptly cancelled the auction.



“A very amazing person has taken pity on me and offered me a real job in my chosen line of work,” he writes. “The fact that someone came forward to help me amidst all the hatred has completely changed the way I look at people. Sorry to sound cheesy, and I know that everyone will take great delight in mocking me, but you need to understand that I’m in somewhat of an emotional state right now — the last 48 hours have been the most intense experience of my life and have taught me a tremendous amount.”

Was this ever for real or was it an internet hoax? We guess we’ll never know. The very fact that it is even mildly plausible indicates how far into negativity Wall Street has sunk.

