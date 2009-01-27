Laid-off? Try Alaska!

As a part of our “Laid Off, But Not Laying Down” series, we’re periodically checking in with a group of six laid-off tech workers as they elbow their way back into employment.



Today we’re happy to report that one of our six found a job. It’s David Schlesinger, the 45-old former project manager who lives in San Antonio, Texas. Or at least, he’ll live in San Antonio till he’s finished packing.

Because to find a job in this rough economy, David tells us he went all the way to Anchorage, Alaska. He writes, “I accepted a very good job offer in Anchorage Alaska as a Technical Services Manager.”

We asked him: was that a very hard decision to make, deciding to move to Alaska?

“Nah, not too hard,” says Dave. “I’ve always wanted to visit Alaska, love the outdoors, so it’s a no brainer although logistically challenging. Perhaps other people need to be looking “North to the Future” for jobs!”

All the way back in New York, another laid-off worker we’ve been following, Heather Fink, tells us she’s landed an interview with a small Web company in Dumbo.

“I like them,” she says, “and it’s not in midtown — bonus!”

Heather also tells us she’s written a book proposal and become very familiar with her cable television channels.

Did you know about the free on demand exercise videos on cable? They are pretty great. I’ve been learning lots of great cooking techniques since Food Network and Anthony Bourdain are on pretty much non-stop in the background on my TV.

