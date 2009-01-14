Laid Off MySpace Employees Read About Ex-Managers Great Mood On MySpace

Now that we all follow each other on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and god-knows-how-many more, you’d think we’d know by now to be sensitive to how our status messages and declarations of “mood” can affect others. Or, at the very least, you’d expect MySpace (NWS) executives to have figured it out.



Nope. As Portfolio’s Jeff Bercovici notes, after a dozen MySpace employees in New York and LA were let go, the newly unemployed discovered their ex-bosses updating their profiles with cheery messages and smiley faces.

Yesterday, MySpace eliminated a dozen or so people from its marketing communications team, most of them in Los Angeles and the remainder in New York. The social networking world being what it is, the axed employees immediately checked their bosses’ MySpace pages for comforting signs of sympathy, only to discover brand new and jarringly chipper status update messages.

Angela Courtin, the company’s senior vice president for marketing, described her mood as “focused,” with this message: “just another manic monday. after a sublime weekend. can you say SUNNY LA.” Meanwhile, sales and marketing president Jeff Berman seemed preoccupied by Malcolm Gladwell’s new book. His message, punctuated with a big smiley face: “loved Outliers — great read.”

Could have been worse — at least the ex-employees weren’t unfriended.

