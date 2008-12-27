Laid Off London Bankers Flock To Butler Training School

We’re not sure there will be a rush to hire butlers nowadays but, hey, we’re always fans of education.



Wealth Bulletin: “Our graduates find it a rewarding job,” says Stephanie Rough, managing director of UK-based Greycoats Placements and Academy, a servants employment agency and training school. Rough has seen the number of butlers registered with Greycoats double to more than 5,000 over the past five years, and demand still well exceeds supply.

Rough says over the last year there have been many former City workers apply for jobs as Butlers, and she expects this to continue as the credit crunch takes its toll on the financial services sector. International demand for household management from emerging markets, particularly Russia and the Middle East, will be also be strong.

And while it might not match up to the pay-packets of some of the top wealth managers, the job description of the best butlers bears similarity to client service and private banking roles. The best butlers earn as much as £70,000 ($138,870) a year and get free board and lodging in some of the world’s most desirable homes.

Denver-based Starkey International Institute for Household Management runs several training courses for aspiring butlers, or household management, as is the Starkey line. Starkey places mainly in the US, but has seen a burgeoning demand for household help from other countries.

Household managers are trained in every aspect of domestic etiquette, from ironing a pair of French cuffs to clipping a 1926 Pardona cigar.

Mary Starkey, who founded the company 28 years ago when she realised there was a gap in the market for butler training, said the demand for domestic service is growing, despite the world’s richest losing over $150bn this year according to Forbes.

She said: “The household management industry is somewhat recession-proof. There will always be wealthy people and they increasingly need help to coordinate their busy lives.”

….The Butler Training Academy is based in London and Las Vegas and runs a four week course.

Image via The New York Times.

