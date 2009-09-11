Laid Off? Grow Some Weed

Hit by the recession? Just laid off? Head toward the Appalachia region and start growing (and smoking) some weed.



Apparently it’s working pretty well for the folks out there.

The AP reports that police in that area, one of the nation’s biggest hotbeds for marijuana production, have chopped down plants with a combined street value of around $12 billion in the first eight months of this year.

The amount of marijuana confiscated in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia amounted to 700,000 plants in 2007 and in 2008, with the economy faltering, narcotics officers confiscated more than 1 million plants in the three states.

From the AP:

Places in east Tennessee, eastern Kentucky and West Virginia are probably feeling the recession a lot more severely than the rest of the country and have probably been in that condition a lot longer than the rest of the country,” said Ed Shemelya, head of marijuana eradication for the Office of Drug Control Policy’s Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. “

Dailyfinance also reports that pro-marijuana groups like NORML (the National organisation for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, have called for the legalization of pot as a way to help stimulate the economy. It does seem like an awful waste to destroy $12 billion worth of crops.

As we reported, some got a booze bailout, so maybe it’s time for a weed one too?

