Laid Off From Lehman? Pose For Playboy

Always looking to make lemons out of lemonade—remember “Women of Enron” and “Women of WorldCom”?— the good folks at Playboy are offering Wall Street ladies, both the unemployed and the soon-to-be-unemployed variety a chance to make a few bucks. This February’s issue will feature “Women of Wall Street.” Applications are being taken now.



Reuters: Playboy likely will photograph about 20 women, he said, adding that compensation would depend partly on how many women apply.

“Whether you offer them $500 or $1,000 or $2,000 a piece, that’s probably not going to change anybody’s mind,” he [Gary Cole, Playboy’s photo editor] said. “The reason they do this is because they want the attention, the opportunity, the experience of doing it. It’s not really for the money.”

Don’t be so sure.

Anyway, Playboy has to do something to get attention, and sales. It’s stock was down to $3.22 last time we looked and one of Hef’s girlfriends, Kendra, was just spotted making out with Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis.





